We would like to inform you that a system maintenance will take place on Sunday, 17th of February 2019 from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CET. During this period the following services will not be available: instant bank transfers, card transaction processing via hosted TrustPay gateway, TrustPay Internet banking. The system maintenance will be held on live environment as well as on testing environment. We apologize for inconveniences caused and thank you for understanding.

