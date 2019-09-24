Spotibo.com – finally one proper SEO tool

There are over a billion websites worldwide. The number of .com domains is more than 142 million, according to DOMAINTOOLS, with more than 2 million blog posts per day. How to break through such competition?



If you imagine that you and your business want to be visible in search engines in such a flood of web pages, you need to use strong keywords that people search for to build it. And that’s what SEO (search engine optimization) is all about.

And what about search engines? How can they know what to do?

Do you know how does search engine work like? The search engine crawls all pages that contain relevant information by the search words you entered.

Optimization is important!

According to Wikipedia, it is very important to have an optimized page for search engines. Search engines like Google, Bing, or Yahoo logically display relevant web pages for the search keywords in the first place. In order for a search engine to display relevant web pages, the search engine must first index them. So, the indexing is served by so-called robot that searches a web page as it is, whether it is optimized or not. Optimization has a large share in determining the position of individual pages in searches for related keywords.

How to optimize properly? Since there are many tools and everyone advises something completely different, making a decision may seem impossible. However, we are bringing you a truly working solution.

SEO tool – spotibo.com

How to do it?

As first, you need to register. Registration is easy. Just click on “Sign up” to fill in your name, email, password and you’re almost done. All you have to do is activate your account.

The second step is to add the project. (For this purpose, we will use the test website – http://www.fayemyrettehayes.com.).

Once you activate your account, you will see a window to add the project.

In the Enter URL field, enter “http://www.fayemyrettehayes.com” and click the button Analyze.

Partial results are available during scanning, which can be clicked to see where the problem on the web page is.

The red cross sign represents Errors.





The orange exclamation mark represents Urgent Warnings.

When you click on the exclamation mark, you will see:

Scanning a web page is time consuming. The whole process can take up to an hour depending on the number of websites. When the scan is completed successfully, a message appears at the bottom of the page indicating that the scan has ended:

Finally, click the Get results button to get a comprehensive overview of your website. Any error or warning displayed can be clicked to find out more about the problem.









source: idomaster.com