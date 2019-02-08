A webhook in web development is a method of augmenting or altering the behaviour of a web page, or web application, with custom callbacks. These callbacks may be maintained, modified, and managed by third-party users and developers who may not necessarily be affiliated with the originating website or application. The term “webhook” was coined by Jeff Lindsay in 2007 from the computer programming term hook
Continue reading “Webhook receiver Python 3.7”
We would like to inform you that a system maintenance will take place on Sunday, 17th of February 2019 from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CET. During this period the following services will not be available: instant bank transfers, card transaction processing via hosted TrustPay gateway, TrustPay Internet banking. The system maintenance will be held on live environment as well as on testing environment. We apologize for inconveniences caused and thank you for understanding.
Continue reading “Important System Maintenance”
Black Friday has become a famous event not only in the US but also around the world. More and more shoppers are getting ready in Poland, France, Vietnam… to get the best deals from you!
Continue reading “Don’t forget your international audience on Black Friday!”
After registration and finding out the suitable service, you have to click on button Buy now, which will move you to the folder Cart details. If you do not want to continue shopping, you can confirm your order with button Complete payment.
Continue reading “How to buy the necessary solution?”
How it works?
In the first place, it is necessary to register on the page. Registration is relatively simple and does not take more than a few minutes. You can register as a person or a company. The page will ask you for some additional information and after activating your account by confirmation e-mail, everything will be completed.
After registration you just need to add your solution.
Continue reading “How to add your solution?”