How to buy the necessary solution?

After registration and finding out the suitable service, you have to click on button Buy now, which will move you to the folder Cart details. If you do not want to continue shopping, you can confirm your order with button Complete payment.





As next, you will be redirected to the payment gateway TrustPay, where you will enter the necessary information and click on Pay. If the payment is successful it will the box CART – Payment successful appear to you. You will see also the notification on the possibility of finding a purchased solution in your profile. The invoice will be automatically sent to your e-mail address, which you entered during registration.

In your profile, you can find folder My orders. There will your purchased solution wait for you.

What if the page does not offer the solution to my problem?

If you won’t find the solution to your problem in the database, thanks to the folder My issues in your profile, you can simply create a request to find a solution exactly according to your wishes. Open folder Create an issue, fill out the details of your requirements, or you can alsoadd photos or attachments, click on button Create an issue and just wait for the offers.

When suitable offer will come, make the purchase by using the same procedure as for the first option.