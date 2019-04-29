Technical support for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr distribution will end on April 30, 2019. No security patch will be available for this operating system, which means the system will be vulnerable.
Continue reading “Solution: Ending support for Ubuntu 14.04”
Excel Shortcuts – List of Keyboard Shortcut Keys for PC & Mac
Continue reading “Excel Shortcuts Cheat Sheet”
Parse logs files with Python code. When you have problems with terabytes of logs, this is a simple solution that helps. Based on a regex, you can minimize data traffic..
Continue reading “Parse logs files with Python code”
This module defines a class HTMLParser which serves as the basis for parsing text files formatted in HTML (HyperText Mark-up Language) and XHTML.
Continue reading “How to Parsing HTML with Python”
I will make a professional XML sitemap for your site SEO that will feed all major search engines Google, Yahoo and Bing with easy ranking. I can create;
Continue reading “I Will Create XML Sitemap Robots Txt For Website Seo”
A webhook in web development is a method of augmenting or altering the behaviour of a web page, or web application, with custom callbacks. These callbacks may be maintained, modified, and managed by third-party users and developers who may not necessarily be affiliated with the originating website or application. The term “webhook” was coined by Jeff Lindsay in 2007 from the computer programming term hook
Continue reading “Webhook receiver Python 3.7”