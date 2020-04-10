Author: admin

Zapojte sa do súťaže o “Elektrickú kolobežku”

Súťažíme najbližších 12 týždňov.

AKO SA ZAPOJIŤ ?
Zaregistrujte sa na našom webe https://idomaster.com

Pridajte riešenie do ľubovoľnej kategórie: Development, Business, IT and Software, Design, Marketing, Office Productivity, Writing, Translation, Music, Audio.

KTO VYHRÁVA?
Jeden z vás, ktorí zdieľa linku svojho riešenia do komentára pod tento príspevok a napíše v čom je jeho riešenie unikátne.

Výhercu vyžrebujeme už 31.05.2020.

Ak nevyhráte, nič sa nedeje. V Októbri súťažíme znovu. Celkovo rozdáme 2 elektrické kolobežky.

Ako zvýšiť šance na výhru?

1. Buďte fanúšikom tejto fanpage

2. Pridajte viac riešení

3. Zdieľajte s priateľmi

Where are we located?

We are located in Bratislava, Europe. Idomaster company, founded in 01. September 2015. Our country has beautiful natural attractions, really good food and beautiful women. 🙂