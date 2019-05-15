Join the World’s Largest Developers Congress

WeAreDevelopers Congress enjoys the support of global technology leaders such as Google, Amazon, GitLab, BMW, SAP, N26, Volkswagen, Ripple as well as support for the German Ministry of Digitization on behalf of State Secretary Dorothee Bär.
100% discount on ticket
WAD_BLOCKCHAIN
Who sooner comes sooner and we offer to those to whom the free ticket was not available:
50% discount on ticket
WAD_BLOCKCHAIN50
You can buy tickets at this link: https://events.wearedevelopers.com/world-congress/tickets/