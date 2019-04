Services during bank holidays on 1st and 8th of May 2019



Dear Partner,

Please, be informed that during the bank holidays on 1st and 8th of May 2019, TrustPay is going to provide its services as follows:

Outgoing payments will not be processed on these days. Any outgoing order executed during these days will be processed on the next possible business day.

Customer support will not be available on these days.

Should you have any questions feel free to contact us.

With kind regards,

TrustPay