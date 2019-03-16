Technical support for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr distribution will end on April 30, 2019. No security patch will be available for this operating system, which means the system will be vulnerable.
https://idomaster.com/solutions/ending-support-for-ubuntu-14-04
Solution: Ending support for Ubuntu 14.04
Technical support for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr distribution will end on April 30, 2019. No security patch will be available for this operating system, which means the system will be vulnerable.