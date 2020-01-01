IDOMASTER NEWSLETTER APRIL 2020

There are some skills that are applicable to almost every job and type of company. If you have got these general skills, you will enhance your marketability. Review these lists of the most in-demand skills.
E2E (End-to-End ) framework
End-to-End Testing: What is it? End-to-end testing is a technique that tests the entire software product from beginning to end to ensure the application flow behaves as expected. It defines the products system dependencies and ensures all integrated pieces work together as expected.